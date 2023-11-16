Top track

Sei acqua (feat. Calibro 35)

Calibro 35

The Forge
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Described by Rolling Stone Magazine as "the most fascinating, retro-maniac and genuine thing that has happened to Italy in the past few years", Milan-based Calibro 35 enjoy a worldwide reputation as one of the coolest independent bands around.

Active sinc...

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

CALIBRO 35

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

