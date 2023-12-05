DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dead Gowns, h. pruz, m andy

Quarry House Tavern
Tue, 5 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tuesday, December 5th 2023
Dead Gowns + h. pruz + m andy
8:30pm - $15 - All Ages

DEAD GOWNS
Portland, ME
https://deadgowns.bandcamp.com/

Dead Gowns is the project of Portland-Maine singer-songwriter Geneviève Beaudoin. In her latest collection,...

Rediscover Fire Booking
Dead Gowns

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

