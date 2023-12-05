DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tuesday, December 5th 2023
Dead Gowns + h. pruz + m andy
8:30pm - $15 - All Ages
DEAD GOWNS
Portland, ME
https://deadgowns.bandcamp.com/
Dead Gowns is the project of Portland-Maine singer-songwriter Geneviève Beaudoin. In her latest collection,...
