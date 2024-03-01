DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bristol based pop noir artist Emily Breeze returns with new album ‘Rapture’. Written and recorded in her 40th year on planet earth, the songs are a poignant and humorous take on how it feels to grow old disgracefully in an increasingly weird world. She des...
