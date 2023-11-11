Top track

CLEM - Shotta Symphony

Odera, Clem + Joel Dunning

Matchstick Piehouse
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IndigoBlue presents monthly live music performances followed by a live jam at Matchstick Piehouse.

Join us to celebrate and get inspired by Londons new artists, taking us through a musical blend of jazz, R&B, soul and electrontics followed by an open spac...

Presented by IndigoBlue.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

CLEM

Venue

Matchstick Piehouse

Matchstick Piehouse, London SE8 5HD, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

