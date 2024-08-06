Top track

Los Fastidios

New Cross Inn
Tue, 6 Aug 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20

About

Be Sharp Promotions present

Los Fastidios

The Los Fastidios sound is a powerful melodic streetska&punk which mixes classical 80’s British Punk-Oi!

sounds with a lot of skanking moments and some reggae, rock'n'roll and a touch of pop, sung in italian and...

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Los Fastidios

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

