DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Be Sharp Promotions present
Los Fastidios
The Los Fastidios sound is a powerful melodic streetska&punk which mixes classical 80’s British Punk-Oi!
sounds with a lot of skanking moments and some reggae, rock'n'roll and a touch of pop, sung in italian and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.