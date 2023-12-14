DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crime in Stereo Long Island Record Release

Amityville Music Hall
Thu, 14 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsAmityville
Selling fast
$27.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thursday, December 14th

Crime in Stereo (House & Trance Record Release Show)

Park National

Innerlove.

Moosecreek Park

Oolong

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6:30 PM

16+

$22 ADV

$25 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

2
Crime in Stereo, Park National, Innerlove. and 2 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.