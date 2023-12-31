Top track

New Years Eve at Sound ft. Chris Lorenzo

Sound Nightclub
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$62.32

About

For table reservations please email us at reservations@soundnightclub.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sound.

Lineup

Chris Lorenzo

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

