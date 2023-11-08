DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UCL Sports Night

Scala
Wed, 8 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Milkshake & Team UCL Presents Sports Night at Scala London

Join us for London's Biggest Weekly Wednesday night with student drinks deals from £3.50, two rooms of music and a certified good times.

From 11pm DJ's James Buck & Josh Grant will cover all the...

Presented by Milkshake

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.