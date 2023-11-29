Top track

Meron T, Sey G - Hunny

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Meron T with Lemzi, Sophiz, Chidimma

Colours Hoxton
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Meron T, Sey G - Hunny
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat's showcase at Colours Hoxton will be occurring every last Wednesday of the month. Our ninth and last edition of the year welcomes a powerful R&B soul lineup with Meron T, Sophiz, Chidimma, and more artists.

MERON T

Hailing from South London, voc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Meron T, LEMZI

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.