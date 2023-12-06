Top track

Sorry

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

You Vandal, Stick Attack, Backpedal

miniBar
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sorry
Got a code?

About

Gainsville, FL punk rockers, You Vandal make their miniBar debut with locals Stick Attack and Backpedal rounding out the bill.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

You Vandal

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.