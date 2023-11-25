DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Intervista ad Angelina Mango

Torneria Tortona
Sat, 25 Nov, 5:15 pm
TalkMilano
About

Il suo è stato il miglior debutto femminile solista dell’anno per la FIMI, e da poco ha concluso un tour nei club tutto sold out: è decisamente il momento di Angelina Mango. Ma per arrivare fin qui ne ha percorsa di strada, e ora è il momento di raccontarl...

All ages
Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open5:15 pm

