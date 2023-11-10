DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Julie Marghilano, Titonton Duvante, Camilla

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
Golden Record is back with a stellar lineup featuring Sol Asylum head honcho, Julie Marghilano and Ohio native Titonton Duvante. Support by local fav Camilla

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
Lineup

Julie Marghilano, Titonton Duvanté, Camilla

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

