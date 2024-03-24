Top track

Nobody Speak

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DJ Shadow

Central Warehouse
Sun, 24 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nobody Speak
Got a code?

About

JOY. presents
DJ Shadow
+ support

This is an 18+ event.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

DJ Shadow

Venue

Central Warehouse

17-18 Wellington Rd, BS2 9DA, Bristol, Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.