Bollywood Disco: Choose Ur Fam Thxgiving Edition

The Sultan Room
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Filmi Classics Eclectic Disco Grooves

DJ Rekha

DJ RuBot

DJ Offering Rain

Performance by Malai

Visuals by Ulfat Love

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

DJ Rekha, DJ RuBot (Occupy the Disco), DJ Offering Rain

Venue

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

