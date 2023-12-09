DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RUMPUS ROOM
9 Dicembre 2023
Chiesa di Santa Maria in Cortina, Piacenza, IT
Un dialogo a due tra il sax soprano nitido e pensoso di Gianni Mimmo, patron della Amirani Records, e l’imprendibile cacophonator di Luca Collivasone.
Animata dall’indagine timb...
