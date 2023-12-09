DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rumpus Room con Gianni Mimmo e Luca Collivasone

Chiesa di Santa Maria in Cortina
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsPiacenza
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
RUMPUS ROOM

9 Dicembre 2023

Chiesa di Santa Maria in Cortina, Piacenza, IT

Un dialogo a due tra il sax soprano nitido e pensoso di Gianni Mimmo, patron della Amirani Records, e l’imprendibile cacophonator di Luca Collivasone.

Animata dall’indagine timb...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MMT Creative Lab.
Gianni Mimmo

Chiesa di Santa Maria in Cortina

Via Giuseppe Verdi, 29121 Piacenza Piacenza, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

