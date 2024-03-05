Top track

Tow'rs - The Kitchen

Tow'rs w/ A Boy and His Kite

Siberia
Tue, 5 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tow'rs is a band from Flagstaff, Arizona led by husband-and-wife duo Kyle and Gretta Miller.   For more than eight years, this group has focused on the quiet connection between a song and its creator — a connection they've shared with their grassroots foll...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tow'rs

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

