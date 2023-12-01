Top track

Red Axes - Waiting For A Surprise - Original Mix

Vernissage Rome

Club79
1 Dec - 3 Dec
PartyRoma
About

Venerdì 1 | Sabato 2 - Via Pietro Micca 7a - Vernissage Rome - Club 79 (Ex Micca) – Start 10pm Till 4am

Venerdì opening di @specchio_rm , live synth set di @francescomellone_ e super b2b @federica_sco e @manu_gala_ che ci faranno agitare le anime p...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CLUB79.
Lineup

1
Frame, Galassia , Fred Gnucci and 1 more

Venue

Club79

Via Pietro Micca 7, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

