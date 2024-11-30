Top track

Never Fight A Man With A Perm

Got a code?

IDLES

Alexandra Palace
Sat, 30 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £44.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About IDLES

Bristol rock band IDLES’ debut album, Brutalism (2017), is part-political critique, part-tribute to vocalist Joe Talbot’s late mother. In between his raspy, screamed vocals and the band’s forceful instrumentation, Talbot tackles the UK welfare state, addic Read more

Event information

This event takes place in the Alexandra Palace Great Hall.

Price includes a £2.10 venue restoration levy.

If you'd like to learn more about the venue's story and mission, along with how you can play your part to support them - please head here: https://b...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by SJM Concerts and Live Nation.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IDLES

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

