Ours Samplus + guests

La Boule Noire
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ours Samplus, formé par les lillois GuiB et Yousla, est l'un des duos les plus prolifiques de la branche electro / hip-hop instrumental à travers le monde, et se place parmi les plus grands représentants français du genre. Le duo propose un univers musical...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Ours Samplus.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

