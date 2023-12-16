DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop di Touch Designer w/Claudio Sorace

CityLab 971
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:02 pm
WorkshopRoma
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Claudio Sorace, dopo circa 20 anni di lavoro nella produzione cinematografica, si interessa alla creazione di performance audio/video e inizia a studiare videomapping e video generativo. Contestualmente approfondisce la conoscenza della piattaforma Touch D...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Venue

Via Salaria, 971, 00138 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open3:02 pm

