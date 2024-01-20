Top track

SNTS - An Era of Absurdity

WORK Presents: Sacred Court Night w/ SNTS, Vera Grace, & DEXPHASE

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
About

On Saturday, January 20th, WORK Presents: Sacred Court Night w/ SNTS, Vera Grace, and DEXPHASE.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by WORK (SIX AM & Synthetik Minds)
Lineup

SNTS, DEXPHASE

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

