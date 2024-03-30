DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kid Bloom: Inner Light Tour 2024

The Glass House
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $33.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Doors 7pm, show 8pm

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Kid Bloom

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

