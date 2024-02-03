Top track

Yvnnis - HÉROS

Yvnnis

La Cigale
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pour certaines personnes, la musique sonne comme une évidence. Comme quelque chose de simple, de fluide, d’authentique. Jeune rappeur de 21 ans, Yvnnis s’inscrit clairement dans cette catégorie. En l’espace de deux ans, le natif de Fontenay-sous-Bois (94)...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de 16 ans et plus.
Présenté par VERTIGO

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

