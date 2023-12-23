Top track

The Bluebeaters - Trinity

The Bluebeaters

sPAZIO211
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Il Natale a Torino non è mai stato così movimentato! il 23 Dicembrre allo sPAZIO211 si balla e si beve in compagnia dei Bluebeaters ed il loro irrefrenabile sound fatto di blues, ska e rocksteady!

Il nome The Bluebeaters è un richiamo alla Label disc...

Questo è un evento 14+
The bluebeaters

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

