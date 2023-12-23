DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il Natale a Torino non è mai stato così movimentato! il 23 Dicembrre allo sPAZIO211 si balla e si beve in compagnia dei Bluebeaters ed il loro irrefrenabile sound fatto di blues, ska e rocksteady!
•••
Il nome The Bluebeaters è un richiamo alla Label disc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.