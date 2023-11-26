DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
POETIC FUNK
The Poetic Funk Mothership will be landing @ TONS OF BRIX
Strictly ticket only event however there will be a limited amount of higher price tickets on the door
Tickets are £10.50 then £15 at the door
If you have never been to a Poetic Funk...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.