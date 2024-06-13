Top track

Too Late for an Early Grave

The Reds, Pinks And Purples + Padang Food Tigers

The Lexington
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE REDS, PINKS AND PURPLES is the post-indie project of Glenn Donaldson from San Francisco who releases songs like monthly postcards to a loyal following, amassing a huge catalogue of cathartic guitar pop – releasing 8 LPs over the last 5 years (on Tough...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Reds, Pinks & Purples, Padang Food Tigers

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

