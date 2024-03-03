DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

QUBIK (Album Launch) x Alien x USRNM

Hot Box
Sun, 3 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
Join us for an afternoon of up-tempo house, techno and repetitive beats with live sets from three exciting electronic music acts.

QUBIK

QUBIKS’s sound is a kaleidoscopic post-house clash of loops and glitchy percussive beats, overlaid with lush synths an...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Control Voltage
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Alien

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

