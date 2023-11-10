DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party

The Glass House
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$25.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Electric Feels is an experiential dance party that features all your favorite Indie Rock + Indie Dance songs all night with amazing DJs, stage production and more! We're excited to bring this to Pomona at The Glass House on 6/30/23. We will be transforming...

Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

