Michelle

Sir Chloe

El Club Detroit
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
$27.20

Michelle
Event information

One line on the record:

I am the Dog is a record of exquisite contrast: fast, feverish, and dreamy all at once.

I am the Dog is invested in constructing exquisite and impossible tensions, interrogatory and profound.

Dana Foote put Sir Chloe together in...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
Lineup

Sir Chloe

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

