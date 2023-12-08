Top track

Dame Area - Dicevi a me

Be My Guest presenta Dame Area + YMNK + Ece Canlı

La (2) de Apolo
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Las sesiones Be My Guest vuelven a Apolo el próximo 8 de diciembre de la mano de la banda barcelonesa Dame Area (tribal wave), el multiinstrumentista francés YMNK (psicodelia y sintetizadores DIY) y a la música, vocalista y compositora establecida en Oport...

Organizado por Apolo.

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

