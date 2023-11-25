DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's that time of year to deck out in red at PK's Paint The Town Red 7.0‼️ PTTR will be held at Scala this time around - Luxe can't handle us anymore 🥱 In case you couldn't tell, the theme is RED (Asian flush counts).
So, who's tryna Paint The Town Red l...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.