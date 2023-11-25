DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Playkrown presents - Paint The Town Red

Scala
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

It's that time of year to deck out in red at PK's Paint The Town Red 7.0‼️ PTTR will be held at Scala this time around - Luxe can't handle us anymore 🥱 In case you couldn't tell, the theme is RED (Asian flush counts).

So, who's tryna Paint The Town Red l...

Presented by Playkrown

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.