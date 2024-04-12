Top track

Eleven + Eleven

Nine Below Zero

Sala Clamores
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La banda británica de R&B, Nine Below Zero, considerados banda de culto por toda Europa, realizarán una gira de salas en abril de 2024. Fundada en Londres en 1977, justo en medio del boom del punk-rock en Inglaterra, su inspiración, sin embargo, era bien d...

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Nine Below Zero

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

