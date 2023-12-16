DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jazz Sisters Christmas Edition

Sala Clamores
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

JAZZ SISTERS: ¡¡LAS NAVIDADES CON MÁS SWING DEL MUNDO!!

Se avecinan las fechas más especiales del año y Jazz Sisters tiene un repertorio maravilloso exclusivamente para la ocasión.

Con un carácter muy participativo, la banda rememora algunos de los grand...

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Jazz Sisters

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.