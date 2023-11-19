DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lindsey Boldt, Ivanna Baranova, Steve Orth

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 19 Nov, 5:00 pm
TalkLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Poetic Research Bureau presents a poetry reading by visiting East Bay poets Lindsey Boldt and Steve Orth, along with Los Angeles poet Ivanna Baranova.

Lindsey Boldt is the author of Weirding (Dogpark Collective), Overboard (Publication Studio), and...

Presented by Poetic Research Bureau
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open4:30 pm

