Si Deaves - Best Thing Ever

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 11 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

At the age of 36 Si had a baby. Well, his wife did, but he was very much involved. He’s tired now and confused as to why he’s writing this in third-person, but regardless has written a show. It’s the best thing ever ... The baby, not the show. Although the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

