Adam Green + Support

Gaité Lyrique
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€30.81

Event information

Grande salle - Debout

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par LA GAITE LYRIQUE ET RADICAL PRODUCTION

Lineup

Adam Green

Venue

Gaité Lyrique

3bis Rue Papin, 75003 Paris, France

Doors open7:30 pm

