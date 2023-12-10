DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunday Soul – Christmas Soulstice

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 10 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London’s hard-hitting, evening live show filled with golden era hits presents a festive special.

Atlantic Soul Orchestra deliver two live shows of your favourite soul classics from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin and Etta James. M...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.