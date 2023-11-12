DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MALQUERIDAS di Tana Gilbert (Cile 2023 – 73’)
V.O. con sottotitoli
Sono donne. Sono madri. Sono detenute che stanno scontando lunghe pene in una prigione in Cile. I figli crescono lontano da loro, ma rimangono nei loro cuori. In prigione trovano l’affett...
