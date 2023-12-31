Top track

Ejeca - Jalek

Ritual NYE Mansion Party

25 Paul Street
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
London
£22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ejeca - Jalek
About

This NYE we bring in 2024 at the mansion on Paul Street! A multiple room townhouse, the full Ritual crew + Ejeca headlining.

Ejeca is a firmly established name, renowned for his exceptional output of high-quality house and credible techno. His artistry ha...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Resonate Media.

Lineup

Ejeca

Venue

25 Paul Street

25 Paul Street, Islington, London, EC2A 4JU, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

