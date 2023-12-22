DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spin City Lounge ft. DJ Brownie (The Disco Biscuits), Special Guest (TBA), Bansal (aka Speakerbot), Chris G (Space Bacon)

The Sultan Room
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJ
About

Surreal Estate Presents: Spin City Lounge

Spin City Lounge is a Brooklyn based dance party featuring local, regional, and nationally touring DJs at the incredible Sultan Room.

The inaugural event includes sets by

DJ Brownie - https://www.mixcloud.com/mb...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

DJ Brownie

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

