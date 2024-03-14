Top track

Say She She - Prism

Say She She

Badaboum
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Concert — Say She She

Le 14 mars prochain, le trio féminin de soul discodélique Say She She se produira au Badaboum.

A travers leur musique, les trois chanteuses, Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham et Nya Gazelle Brown, font un clin d’œil aux groupes f...

Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

