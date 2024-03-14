DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Concert — Say She She
________________________
🎟 NOS TARIFS :
Préventes : 22€ Hors frais de billetterie
L’événement accepte les personnes de moins 18 ans, ainsi que les personnes de moins de 16 ans accompagnées d'un adulte avec u...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.