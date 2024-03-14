Top track

Say She She - Prism

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concert — Say She She

Badaboum
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Say She She - Prism
Got a code?

About

Concert — Say She She

________________________

🎟 NOS TARIFS :

Préventes : 22€ Hors frais de billetterie

L’événement accepte les personnes de moins 18 ans, ainsi que les personnes de moins de 16 ans accompagnées d'un adulte avec u...

Tout public
Présenté par Badaboum.

Lineup

Say She She

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.