Batida + DJ Farrapo [dj set]

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€7
Pedro Coquenão, artista di origini angolano-portoghesi, lavora con la musica, la danza e le arti visive sotto il nome di Batida.

I suoi dj set sono originali e ricercati, dall’anima meticcia, tra influenze afro e sonorità electro. È stato protagonista di...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Batida

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

