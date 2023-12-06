DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sukeban

Lot 11
Wed, 6 Dec, 10:00 pm
SportMiami
From $60.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sukeban Miami

A Japanese female wrestling league

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Sukeban.

Lot 11

301 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33128, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

