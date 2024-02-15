Top track

Los Mirlos - Sonido Amazonico

¡DALE! - Latin Sounds & Live Music

Doña
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

An evening of smokin' Latin sounds w/ a firey raw energy!

8pm - 1am

Vinyl DJs Spinning '60 - '70s Rumba, Flamenco, Salsa, Peruvian Cumbia & so much more!

Simon Landin & Sonia Shahid

Taylor Del Mundo Live; Rumba & Flamenco Featuring Sonia Shahid

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Voodoo Trip.

Venue

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

