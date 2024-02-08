DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nieve Ella has quickly become one of the most exciting artists in the UK. Following the release of her debut EP and first live shows in 2022 she has gained supporters from Radio 1’s Greg James, Jack Saunders & Mollie King to tastemaker journalists at NME,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.