DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
8SZN and friends take over Rough Trade East for an evening of live music.
The night will see 8SZN run tracks from his most recent project 808 ADDICT as well as fan favourites. Joining him will be an assortment of sounds from the most exciting and boundary...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.