8SZN & Friends

Rough Trade East
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

8SZN and friends take over Rough Trade East for an evening of live music.

The night will see 8SZN run tracks from his most recent project 808 ADDICT as well as fan favourites. Joining him will be an assortment of sounds from the most exciting and boundary...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

8SZN

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

