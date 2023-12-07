DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Borghetta Stile 90s party

Largo Venue
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyRoma
€9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

✩ Borghetta Stile ✩ (Pop - DANCE - 90s- 00s - Hits)

Il più eccentrico e bizzarro party a tema, che propone i grandi successi dance degli anni ’90…e non solo!

Opening act: BadKids live

Area Chill con ben due giardini esterni

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

