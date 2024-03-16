Top track

Bad Gyal - La Joia 24 Karats Tour

Bilbao Arena Miribilla
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
From €36.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Menores de 16 años deben ir acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.

24 KARATS TOUR es la gira presentación de La Joia, álbum debut de Bad Gyal. Con siete únicas fechas en España durante el 2024, la artista recorrerá los principales pabellones del país...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Presentado por Blink Bad S.L. B67146019
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

BAD GYAL

Bilbao Arena Miribilla

Bilbao Arena, C. de la Mina San Luis s/n, Bilbao, Biscay 48003, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

