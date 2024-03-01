DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sambroso All Stars return to Leeds to showcase one of the most iconic albums in living memory.
The 7-piece all star band promise to mesmerise the Belgrave Music Hall crowd once again with their combination of Cuban Son, Latin Jazz and Rumba.
