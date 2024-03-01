Top track

Contigo En La Distancia - Lovers Version

Samboroso All Stars presents: The Buena Vista

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.75

About

Sambroso All Stars return to Leeds to showcase one of the most iconic albums in living memory.

The 7-piece all star band promise to mesmerise the Belgrave Music Hall crowd once again with their combination of Cuban Son, Latin Jazz and Rumba.

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Samboroso All Stars.

Lineup

Samboroso All Stars

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

